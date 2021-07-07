Light Artist Jen Lewin Talks About Her Incredible Interactive LED Light Installations Around the World

Brooklyn interactive light artist Jen Lewin, whose “Reflections” lit up Domino Park, sat down with the Wired series Obsessed to talk about her craft. Lewin reflected on her first project entitled “The Pool”, which debuted at Burning Man in 2008. Since that time, Lewin has exhibited her interactive LED light installations all over the world.

I create interactive sound and LED art that can be the scale of a landscape. Humans across the planet love light and we immediately get interacting with light, and so I can create a light interaction piece and everyone participates and plays with it and understands it.