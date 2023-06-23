How to Film Stunning Stop Motion With Insta360 Flow

Insta360 showcases the incredible stop motion capability of their Insta360 Flow, their gesture-sensitive AI tracking stabilizer that attaches to a smartphone like a selfie stick. Filmmaker Winga explains how to film stunning shots like the ones he demonstrates in the video.

Winga here to teach you some of the shooting techniques with Insta360 Flow to capture this trippy stop motion video. With incredible 3-axis stabilization and all day battery life, grab your smartphone and capture your creative ideas!

The Flow is made to be easy and portable.

Just unfold it once and go—no need to untwist or even press the power button. Just take your phone and Flow on the go. No other gear needed. Flow folds up compactly to easily fit into your bag, so you can capture life’s best moments on the fly.

