A Coughing Toy Bunny Who Keeps Ripping Out Her Stitches Searches For a Cure in a Touching Animation

“Unbreakable”, created by Roof Studio for INSMED, is a touching animation about a toy bunny named Barbara who comes off the assembly line coughing, wheezing, and popping her stitches. The toy factory rejects her and puts her out into the street. A determined Barbara, however, visits every shop in town looking for a possible remedy that would make her whole again. Sadly, nothing seems to work. It’s only when she follows a line of pink yarn around town that she finally finds someone who lovingly takes her in and takes care of her.

The story was inspired by a woman who went to four different doctors before she was diagnosed with NTM lung disease.

via Vimeo Staff Picks