Ultra Slow Motion Footage of 11 Different Insect Species Spreading Their Wings to Take Flight

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab, who is also a scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, has continued his fascinating series of ultra slow motion footage that captures the incredible sight unusual insects as they spread their wings and take flight. In this particular video, Smith takes a look at the flight of 11 different insect species from five different taxonomic orders.

Takeoff and flight sequences of insects spanning 5 different taxonomic orders captured at 3,200 fps! Taxonomic info:

nut/acorn weevil (Curculio sp.)

broad-nosed weevil (Asiatic oak weevil Cyrtepistomus castaneus)

Hook-faced Conehead katydid (Pyrgocorypha uncinata)

bush katydid (Scuddderia sp.)

Lesser Angle-wing (Microcentrum retinerve)

Mouse-like Barklouse (Lichenomima sp.)

common barklouse 1 (subfamily: Psocinae)

common barklouse 2 (subfamily: Psocinae)

common barklouse (Cerastipsocus venosus)

March fly (Penthetria heteropteran)

Spined Assassin Bug (Sinea sp.)

Each unique insect was filmed at an incredible rate of 3,200 frames per second, which was able to capture a very nuanced view of this instinctive process. Several insects took off in an efficient and graceful manner, while others, such as the march fly, appear to stagger about before heading off into the air.

When I think of a fly in flight, I think of something like this. An insect with extremely fast wing beats; and something that’s sleek, compact flying machine. March flies are not that. Their wing beats are relatively slow, and their legs are everywhere. They kinda tip and wobble when they lift off the ground. They’re the type of insect you can just reach for and pluck out of the air when it flies by.

The spined assassin bug, however, has the most efficient takeoff.