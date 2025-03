A Slow Motion Flight Comparison of 23 Different Insects

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab and a scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences captured slow motion video of 23 species of insects across seven different orders to compare how each species takes flight.

I’ve been filming a lot of insects! In this video I compare flight sequences, captured by filming at thousands of frames per second, from 23 species across 7 different insect orders.

The orders include beetles, stoneflies, flies, butterflies and moths, true bugs (Hemiptera), and cockroaches.

Green June beetle – Cotinis nitida Asian lady beetle – Harmonia axyridis Common Stonefly – Family Perlidae Subfamily Perlinae Rolled-winged Stonefly – Family Leuctridae Leuctra sp. (probably) Hover fly – Family Syrphidae Snipe fly – Rhagio sp. Black soldier fly – Hermetia illucens Bristle fly – Cholomyia inaequipes Thick-headed fly – Physocephala tibialis Mydas fly – Mydas clavatus Forest tent caterpillar moth – Malacosoma disstria Monarch – Danaus Plexippus Tufted Thyatirine – Pseudothyatira cymatophoroides Tiger leafwing – Consul fabius Green owlet – Leuconycta diphteroides Cracker butterfly – Hamadryas sp. Barred Speranza – Macaria subcessaria Hemlock Angle – Macaria fissinotata Zebra longwing – Heliconius charithonia Assassin bug – Ctenotrachelus shermani Azalea plant bug – Rhinocapsus vanduzeei Plant bug – Family Miridae Paraxenetus guttulatus (probably) Cuban cockroach – Panchlora nivea