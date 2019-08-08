Inkbox, Natural Semi-Permanent Tattoos That Last 1-2 Weeks and Can Be Applied at Home Without Needles

Inkbox is a semi-permanent tattoo company that sells really clever, handy kits that feature original artist designs plus the necessary shading inks. Customers who prefer to freehand their own designs can do so just as easily. The ink is derived from a natural source and is painless to apply. The resulting tattoo develops over 24 hours and lasts for a couple of weeks.

The temporary nature of these tattoos and their vast assortment of designs can help people make good decisions around skin decoration, as they can try on different styles before settling on permanent ink. It’s also a good solution for those who don’t like needles or have a fear of commitment.

Inbox tattoos are absorbed into the first layer of skin (the epidermis), while permanent tattoos go down into the dermis, hence the need for the use of needles. Other temporary tattoos just sit upon the skin.