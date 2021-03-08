A Marvelous Modular Magnetic Marble Run Made From Laser Cut Wood That Sticks Onto Metal Surfaces

Luke Clifford of Deep Make Designs has created Infinity Trax, a rather marvelous magnetic marble run that sticks onto metal surfaces such as whiteboards or refrigerators, which is sold as a kit. Each piece of the kit is made from laser-cut wood and features a wide variety of tricks that can easily be changed out or rearranged at any time.

There are 17 unique tricks and track sections, so there are endless creative ways to solve this uniquely challenging and rewarding puzzle. Perfect for those with active minds. …This is a DIY Kit, with track pieces taking around 5-20 minutes to assemble.

The kit comes in four different sizes and can be purchased through Clifford’s site or through the Deep Make Design Etsy shop.

via The Awesomer