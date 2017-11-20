Laughing Squid

Baby Jack-Jack Has Trouble Controlling All of His Superpowers in a Trailer for Incredibles 2

Disney•Pixar released an official trailer for Incredibles 2, their upcoming animated superhero film directed by Brad Bird and a sequel to The Incredibles from 2004. The trailer follows Baby Jack-Jack as he shows off his wild collection of superpowers that he is having trouble controlling. Incredibles 2 is currently scheduled to release in theaters on June 15th, 2018.

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

image via The Incredibles

