Elastigirl Is the Hero and Mr. Incredible Becomes a Stay-at-Home Dad in New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer

Disney•Pixar released a new sneak peek trailer for Incredibles 2, their upcoming animated superhero film directed by Brad Bird and a sequel to The Incredibles from 2004. The trailer features Helen Parr (Elastigirl) stepping up as the hero while Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) becomes a stressed out stay-at-home dad. Incredibles 2 is set to release in theaters on June 15th, 2018.
Taking place immediately after the first film, the end of which introduces The Underminer (John Ratzenberger), the Parr family struggles to maintain normal lives while Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), also known as Elastigirl, is out fighting crime and campaigning for the return of supers. Meanwhile, Helen’s husband Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), also known as Mr. Incredible, remains at home watching their kids Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and discovering Jack-Jack’s secret powers. However, they, along with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), and a new super Voyd (Sophia Bush) will have to battle a new villain with a sinister plot.