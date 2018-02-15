Elastigirl Is the Hero and Mr. Incredible Becomes a Stay-at-Home Dad in New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer

Taking place immediately after the first film, the end of which introduces The Underminer (John Ratzenberger), the Parr family struggles to maintain normal lives while Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), also known as Elastigirl, is out fighting crime and campaigning for the return of supers. Meanwhile, Helen’s husband Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), also known as Mr. Incredible, remains at home watching their kids Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and discovering Jack-Jack’s secret powers. However, they, along with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), and a new super Voyd (Sophia Bush) will have to battle a new villain with a sinister plot.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!