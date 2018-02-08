Laughing Squid

An Incredible Binaural Audio Immersion Into the Sounds of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Test Launch

The successful test launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy was such an multi-faceted event that provided a great deal to discuss and so many more opportunities to learn. With this in mind, vlogger Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day and The Sound Traveler created an incredible binaural immersion of the magnificent sounds that rang out, including several sonic booms, during that historic day.

the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight just happened. Everyone agrees the footage is phenomenal. It was amazing technological wizardry. Everyone loves it but there’s something that is missing when you view it over the internet. Everyone that’s [sic] ever been to an actual space launch will tell you it’s the sound of the event that just overwhelms your body and that’s kind of lost when you’re looking through a screen

For this project, Sandlin used video footage from rocket photographer Trevor Mahlmann who was actually onsite. Mahlmann also capture some really amazing shots on the day of the launch.

