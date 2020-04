Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Frank, who like many of us these days, has a bit of time on his hands and was bored at home, hilariously recreated the iconic drum solo from the Phil Collins song “In the Air Tonight” with a combination of kitchen drawers, cabinets, and appliances.

Frank and his wife Tracy are quite the hilarious pair, making the most of this forced downtime to be as silly as they like.

Thanks, Spencer Tunick!