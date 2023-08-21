How Science Is Improving Chemotherapy

The durable Hank Green of SciShow, who was successfully treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, explains how new scientific advances in targeted chemotherapy and genetic markers, are seeking to make cancer treatment a tiny bit easier to bear. As Green so eloquently stated, “Forewarned is forearmed”.

We use chemotherapy because it works, but no one has ever come home from chemo treatment and gone “That was fun!” Let’s look at the new targeted therapies and personalized treatments for cancer that doctors are developing for clinical use.