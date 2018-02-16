Improv Everywhere Turns a Simple Trivia Night Into a Live Game Show for Unsuspecting Players

Improv Everywhere partnered with the upcoming action comedy film Game Night to create a live game show for unsuspecting patrons who had innocently arrived for trivia night at their local bar. The teams competed on stage with the winners taking home $1,000.

We surprised random trivia teams by turning a regular bar trivia night into a high stakes game show!…The trivia consisted of 10 main round questions and then one final question. The final question was “final Jeopardy” style where the teams could wager as many of their points as they liked.

Game Night, which stars Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, premieres in theaters on February 25, 2018.