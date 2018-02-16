Improv Everywhere Turns a Simple Trivia Night Into a Live Game Show for Unsuspecting Players

Improv Everywhere partnered with the upcoming action comedy film Game Night to create a live game show for unsuspecting patrons who had innocently arrived for trivia night at their local bar. The teams competed on stage with the winners taking home $1,000.
We surprised random trivia teams by turning a regular bar trivia night into a high stakes game show!…The trivia consisted of 10 main round questions and then one final question. The final question was “final Jeopardy” style where the teams could wager as many of their points as they liked.
Game Night, which stars Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, premieres in theaters on February 25, 2018.
Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks, arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So, when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be.