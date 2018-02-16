Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Improv Everywhere Turns a Simple Trivia Night Into a Live Game Show for Unsuspecting Players

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Improv Everywhere partnered with the upcoming action comedy film Game Night to create a live game show for unsuspecting patrons who had innocently arrived for trivia night at their local bar. The teams competed on stage with the winners taking home $1,000.

We surprised random trivia teams by turning a regular bar trivia night into a high stakes game show!…The trivia consisted of 10 main round questions and then one final question. The final question was “final Jeopardy” style where the teams could wager as many of their points as they liked.

Game Night, which stars Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, premieres in theaters on February 25, 2018.

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks, arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So, when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy