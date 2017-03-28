Laughing Squid

Improv Everywhere Enters Unsuspecting Hotel Guests Into an Elevator Marathon Race

Improv Everywhere staged their first ever elevator mission in which unsuspecting hotel guests riding alone found themselves participating in an elevator marathon, surrounded by two runners who entered on different floors and concluded in the hotel lobby.

We surprised people in a hotel elevator by putting them in the middle of a marathon. Over the course of the ride down, two different marathon runners board the elevator and surround a random person. The doors open on the lobby level to reveal a finish line and a crowd of 50 people cheering on the runners. Will the random stranger win the race?

Elevator Marathon

Open Elevator Door

Finish Line

Winners

Gold Medal

photos by Charlie Todd

