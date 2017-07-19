Laughing Squid

Improv Everywhere’s 14th MP3 Experiment in New York City Ended With an Epic Ping Pong Battle

Improv Everywhere conducted their fourteenth MP3 Experiment in New York City’s Battery Park and it featured thousands of people listening to synchronized instructions before engaging in an epic ping pong battle with tuned percussion tubes.

For our latest mission, thousands of people followed secret, synchronized instructions delivered via headphones in New York’s Battery Park. Participants dressed like tourists in order to blend in and surprise the real tourists who populate the park. The crowd of over 2500 made music together with tuned percussion tubes and engaged in an epic ping pong battle finale. The Boomwhacker tubes were generously provided by Rhythm Band Instruments, and the event was a partnership with Make Music New York. (read more)

photos by Arin Sang-urai


