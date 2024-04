‘Imagine’ by John Lennon Reimagined by Black Sabbath

Musician Steve Welsh musically reimagined the John Lennon song “Imagine” in the highly recognizable style of Ozzy Osbourne when he was with Black Sabbath. It’s an interesting take on such a culturally important song and like his previous mashups, it was flawlessly performed.

