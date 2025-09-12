A Gorgeous Imaginary City Made Out of 240,000 Wooden Domino Planks That Was Toppled in Seconds

Professional domino artist Lily Hevesh (“Hevesh5”) partnered with Italian artist Raffaele Salvoldi to build a gorgeous “Imaginary City” that was made of 240,000 wooden domino planks. The incredible build took 12 days, but was toppled in mere seconds.

In an epic collaboration with a team of 8 expert builders, we set up 240,000 wooden planks in one giant “Imaginary City” This is a new World Record for the most planks set up and toppled in a single project!

via Kraftfuttermischwerk