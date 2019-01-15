Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

If You Can, An Amusing Animation Illustrating a Very Witty Quote by Winston Churchill

by at on

For her graduation, film student Hanna Rybak wrote and directed a wonderful animation that illustrates the very witty Sir Winston Churchill quote entitled “If You Can”.

If you can start your day without caffeine,
If you can always be cheerful and ignore aches and pains,
If you can resist the claims and not to bore people with your problems,
if you can eat the same food every day and be thankful for it,
if you can understand a loved one, when it is not enough for you. time,
if you can skip past the ears of the allegations made by a loved one,
when everything goes wrong is not your fault,
if you can safely take criticism,
if you can relate to my poor friend as well as the rich,
if you can do without lies and deceit,
If you can deal with stress without medication,
If you can relax without liquor,
If you can sleep without pills,
If you can honestly say that you have no prejudice against color,
religion, sexual orientation or policy
It means that you have reached the level of your dog.

Filmmaker Joanna Polak provided art direction for the film and Dave Luukkonen provided the narration.

via Vimeo Staff Picks




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP