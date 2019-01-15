If You Can, An Amusing Animation Illustrating a Very Witty Quote by Winston Churchill

For her graduation, film student Hanna Rybak wrote and directed a wonderful animation that illustrates the very witty Sir Winston Churchill quote entitled “If You Can”.

If you can start your day without caffeine,

If you can always be cheerful and ignore aches and pains,

If you can resist the claims and not to bore people with your problems,

if you can eat the same food every day and be thankful for it,

if you can understand a loved one, when it is not enough for you. time,

if you can skip past the ears of the allegations made by a loved one,

when everything goes wrong is not your fault,

if you can safely take criticism,

if you can relate to my poor friend as well as the rich,

if you can do without lies and deceit,

If you can deal with stress without medication,

If you can relax without liquor,

If you can sleep without pills,

If you can honestly say that you have no prejudice against color,

religion, sexual orientation or policy

It means that you have reached the level of your dog.

Filmmaker Joanna Polak provided art direction for the film and Dave Luukkonen provided the narration.

via Vimeo Staff Picks