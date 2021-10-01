Musician Recreates the Viral ‘Ievan Polkka’ With Footage of Ducks Who Drum, Talk, and Bark

wi

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) quite humorously recreated the very popular “Ievan Polkka” using footage from Ben Afquack, the drumming duck who set a Guinness World Record. Scott also incorporated videos of a talking duck and a barking duck to complement the song.

Special thanks to Ben AfQuack (@minnesotaduck) for being the best duck drummer in the world! Thanks also to the singing & barking duck (dog?), whoever you are