As part of the ML Pepper Challenge, a group of determined Icelanders, including pro athlete Thelma Grétars, decided to play a netless game of volleyball (pepper) at the foot of the Geldingardalsgos volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. Despite the frigid weather of -12°C (10.4°F), the players appeared to be enjoying themselves while staying safe from the slow flow of the lava.

