The Stunning Natural Beauty of Iceland Captured in a Short High Definition Documentary Film

Filmmaker Devin Graham (previously) captured the stunning natural beauty of Iceland in a super high-definition documentary film. Graham and crew traveled to different geographical areas within the country, finding glaciers, waterfalls, and the otherworldly sights that make Iceland so unique.
Filmed on the Red Dragon in 6K with all drone shots captured with the Red Scarlet in 4K
Here’s Graham’s longer 45 minute documentary entitled “Chasing Light”.
Back in March of 2014 I took our team to capture Iceland with Chris Burkard and several other incredible filmmakers. This film represents a small moment in time of those experiences and the things we learned.