Inventor Takes His Propulsion Jet Suit Out for a Ride Over the Beautiful Otherworldly Terrain of Iceland

Former commodities trader Richard Browning, a British inventor and founder of the human propulsion technology startup Gravity Industries, took a ride in his signature, world record setting jet propulsion suit over the beautiful, otherworldly terrain of Iceland.

The ride was particularly appreciated after being grounded for several months.

Such a beautiful landscape to explore and view from the unique perspective of flying a Gravity Jet Suit! So grateful to be adventuring and exploring after the months of lockdown.

