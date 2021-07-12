Hotel Phone in Iceland Has a Button For a Wake Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible in the Sky



photo by Kristjan Hrannar

While visiting Iceland, musician Kristjan Hrannar noticed a special button on his in-room phone that said “Northern Lights Wake-Up”. This button, when pressed, allows the hotel to wake you up whenever the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) become visible in the sky.

There are a number of Icelandic hotels that offer this service, including Hotel Rangá, Hotel Husáfell, and Hotel Budir, just to name a few.

Here is a statement from the Northern Lights section of the Hotel Rangá website.

Did you know that the Northern Lights can appear at any time of night? From sunset to sunrise, you can never predict exactly when the show will start. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Our Aurora wake-up service ensures that guests never miss an appearance of the Northern Lights. Simply press a button on your in-room phone and receive a call whenever the Northern Lights should appear.

