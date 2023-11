Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull Tells Dan Rather Why He Picked the Flute Over the Guitar

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather to reflect upon his early musical influences, his fondness for classical musical music, and how he came to choose the flute as his primary instrument over the guitar.

