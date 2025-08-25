Postmodern Jukebox partnered up with talented musician Ruby Leigh to perform a 1960s country cover of the classic Bee Gees song “I Started a Joke”. Leigh’s performance evoked the spirit of Patsy Cline in both her delivery and style.

You may remember Ruby Leigh as the self-taught ‘The Voice’ finalist from Foley, Missouri with a soul from another time. Now, she’s making her PMJ debut on our country-with-strings remake of the Bee Gees classic, “I Started A Joke”.

