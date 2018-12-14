Laughing Squid

Old Man Rick, A Hyper-Realistic Stylized 3D Digital Portrait of Rick Sanchez From ‘Rick and Morty’

Freelance 3D artist Joe Parente of Wachtraum Digital Art has created “Old Man Rick”, a brilliant, highly stylized, hyper-realistic digital portrait of Rick Sanchez, the the brilliant but cranky grandfather to Morty Smith in the animated series Rick and Morty. Parente’s depiction is so impressive that the official Rick and Morty account retweeted it out to their 1.5 million followers.

