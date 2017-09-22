Laughing Squid

How Landon Meier Creates Disturbingly Hyper-Realistic Face Masks of Crying Babies & Celebrities

The Great Big Story series Human Condition met up with artist Landon Meier of Hyperflesh to find out how he creates his collections of disturbingly hyper-realistic masks featuring the faces of crying babies, creepy little girls, various celebrities, and public officials.

What does it take to make a face? Try $4,500. At Landon Meier’s studio, you can try on a new face for a day. Meier specializes in creating hyper-realistic (and hyper-expensive) masks that could easily pass for the real thing. Take a test run at being Walter White, or try on Mike Tyson for size—Meier’s surreal and nightmarish creations cover a whole range of celebrities and politicians, including the ever-popular viral sensation “Crying Baby.” Making these masks is no easy task—each one could take up to a year to complete. But for Meier, watching the astonished reactions to his craft makes it all worth it.

A post shared by Landon Meier (@hyperfleshdude) on

A post shared by Landon Meier (@hyperfleshdude) on

A post shared by Landon Meier (@hyperfleshdude) on

A post shared by Landon Meier (@hyperfleshdude) on

A post shared by Landon Meier (@hyperfleshdude) on


