Hyper-Realistic Scenes From ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

NextGen Dreams used the high-tech DreamPunk 2.0 in 8K to update the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 , creating a showcase of POV and night scenes that look incredibly hyper-realistic.

Photorealistic showcase of Cyberpunk 2077 with the just updated DreamPunk 2.0 in 8K utilizing the newest tech available.