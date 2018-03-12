A Hydraulic Press Effortlessly Cuts Through 20 Decks of Playing Cards Using Four Giant Blades

Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel shows how he effortlessly cut through 20 decks of playing cards with his hydraulic press equipped with four giant blades. Vuohensilta also sliced through a Rubik’s Cube and a metal spring. We previously wrote about Vuohensilta cutting through decks of cards with a single blade.
