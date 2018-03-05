A Hydraulic Press Gloriously Cuts Through 10 Decks of Playing Cards With a Giant Blade

Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel posted a video showing him gloriously cutting through ten decks of playing cards , which were all stacked up on top of each other, with his hydraulic press equipped with a giant blade. Vuohensilta also sliced through other objects like a rubber band ball, a CO2 cartridge, and a bicycle lock.

