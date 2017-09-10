Laughing Squid

A Comparison of Hurricane Sizes Over the Years

Reigarw Comparisons created a fascinating comparison of hurricanes sizes over the years.

We compare the sizes and power of hurricanes, tornadoes, typhoons & cyclones, from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane such as Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Andrew & Hurricane Katrina, and even go beyond what you’d expect!

Please take note: The size indicated here is the maximum diameter based on Meteorologist calculations (Sourced from National Hurricane Center, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration & NASA, or own mapping estimates based on images if no official figures are given. It is not entirely accurate, but it gives a good scale of the sizes of certain tropical storms.

Ps: The hurricanes are supposed to rotate counter clockwise instead of clockwise while cyclones are rotated in the correct direction. It is our hindsight.


