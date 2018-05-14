A Caring Humpback Whale Physically Protects a Vulnerable Diver From an Incoming Tiger Shark

While snorkeling out in the open ocean, renowned marine biologist Nan Hauser was caught by surprise when a giant humpback whale moved in closely towards her and tucked her safely underneath his pectoral fin in order to protect her from an incoming tiger shark who more than likely, meant her harm. According to a very appreciative Hauser who also caught footage of the entire event, the baleen whale sprung into protective action by instinct.

The moment, Nan, 63, said, is perhaps proof of whale’s intuitive nature to protect other species of animal – including humans – something she believes has never been captured on film, and intuition the biologist compared to firemen being willing to rush into a house on fire to help save the lives of those they do not know.