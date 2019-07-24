Sleek Watches That Incorporate the Ticking Hands of Time Into Mesmerizing Kinetic Art

Artist David Sze of Humism creates stunningly sleek wristwatches and timepieces that use the moving minutes and hours of a ticking clock to create mesmerizing kinetic art. Each design is based upon concentric circles that weave in and out of each other creating unique, hypnotic patterns.

Humism was founded in 2017 as a design studio that re-imagines time. To us, a watch is more than a timekeeper. Instead, the watch is an art canvas with a unique possibility: movement. We are inspired by the potential of using time’s movement to create visual beauty, and perhaps even philosophical meaning.

Humism has introduced several new designs and is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the watches to market.

via Mikeshouts