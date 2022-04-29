World Pole Champion Becomes a Human Flag Using Incredible Coordination and Strength

World pole champion Dimitry Politov demonstrated how to perform the “Foot Flag”, an incredibly impressive move where he uses his body to create the shape of a flag. This move, which appears to be one of his favorites, requires immense coordination and core strength. Politov demonstrated each step of the move several times, ensuring that his viewers truly understood what was required.

This is a quick tuto on one of the most impressive pole elements. I showed the basic steps for holding the position.

Politov enjoys showcasing this move wherever he goes.

He also performed with Cirque du Soleil in February 2022.

via The Awesomer