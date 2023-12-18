A Hilarious Rube Goldberg Human Car Wash Machine

Kinetic artist Joseph Herscher of Joseph’s Machines created a hilariously elaborate Rube Goldberg machine that not only gets him out of bed in the morning in a variety of concerning means, but also acts as human car wash by washing, rinsing, and drying him before automatically dressing him. Herscher made the machine with some very creatively applied common items such as water pistols, hair dryers, and Christmas trees.

I’ve made a machine that forces me to get out of bed by trying to kill me. I then walk through a human car-wash: scrubbed by Christmas trees and blasted by 16 water guns.