How the Human Brain Constructs a Predictive Reality as Things Happen During the Day

The incredibly insightful animated series Kurzgesagt explains how the human brain edits time and space on a completely different plane, constructing a predictive reality of things that happen during the day. Because of this anticipation, the brain cumulatively blinds us for two hours every day.

Your conscious experience is nothing more than an invented future, a prediction based on the information your brain received a fraction of a second ago. …Every moment you experience is a prediction by your brain. It edits time, fabricates a present that never existed, and makes decisions before you ‘choose.’ It tells you a story about the world that feels real.