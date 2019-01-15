Woman Without Arms or Legs Shows How She Folds Laundry and Performs Other Household Tasks

In her wonderfully enabling series “How DOES She Do It?”, a smiling Amy Brooks shows how she performs certain tasks despite not having arms or legs. Brooks was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, which is a congenital disorder that affects limb development in utero.

Despite this condition, Brooks is an artist, author, motivational speaker and now a YouTube personality. Among the tasks she’s shared are folding laundry, applying makeup, sewing, writing, baking, eating and wrapping presents. Many of these things are taken for granted, but Brooks’ cheerful manner and open spirit personify the old saying “If there’s a will, there’s a way”.

Amy was born with a rare condition known as Tetraphocomelia; without arms or legs. After being abandoned at the hospital by her birth parents, she was adopted by …Richard and Janet. Growing up, they taught her the importance of being independent and they’ve been on a lifelong journey in helping her to achieve that independence in every area possible.

via reddit