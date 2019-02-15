Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Specific Visual Cues Can Help Stimulate an Appetite for Healthier Food

by at on

A team of British scientists is examining different ways to encourage people to eat healthier, more nutritious and sustainable food. Quartz looked at one such method that uses color, shapes, design and other visual cues to help to fool the brain into believing that the food in front of us is far more decadent than it actually is.

Their experiments aim to trick our brains into imagining we’re eating a decadent meal, when in fact we’re eating something with just the fraction of the calories. The duo plays with colors and shapes to nudge people into believing a dish is sweeter than it actually is, and they deploy visual illusions to prompt diners to choose a more sustainable protein…




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP