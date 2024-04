A Campy Instructional Film About How to Use a Sidewalk

Filmmaker James Parris created “Sidewalk”, a campy short film that explains how to use a sidewalk. Using the instructional films of the 1960s as inspiration, the narrator plays the dominant role, explaining every pertinent fact while the actors involved but silent.

The SIDEWALK is a tricky invention – but with a little practice, you can master it. Here are a few helpful tips guaranteed to transform you into a sidewalk PRO!

