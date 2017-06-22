Laughing Squid

An Adorably Animated Comprehensive Guide to Understanding What a Cat is Trying to Communicate

How To Understand Your Cat Better” by the online positivity channel Bright Side, is a fairly comprehensive guide to understanding how cats communicate their desires, specifically using their meows, their eyes, their tails and their behavior. An adorably animated Ragdoll cat helped to illustrate the various helpful points being made.

Everyone knows that cats are the most illogical and unpredictable pets. Just try to work out what’s going through that furry little head! But it turns out that cats have their own language, and if you learn it there’s a chance you’ll understand them much better.
With this in mind, Bright Side has put together a detailed guide to help you become your bewhiskered companion’s best friend.


