Master S. Kamaraj of the Indian martial arts and gymnastics school Vajram Silambam demonstrated how to throw a single-headed axe so that it returns to the same spot like a boomerang. This particular feat takes a great deal of discipline and practice to get the desired results without losing one’s head.

Kamaraj also showcased the same trick but with a double-headed axe.

via Digg