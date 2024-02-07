How to Communicate Effectively With Your Cat

Mallory Crusta of Cats.com who previously shared helpful facts about various cat breeds, offered some very good advice for not only communicating with your cat but also how to understand what a cat is trying to say to you. As in every other facet of life, a little understanding and communication go a very long way.

The key thing is to pay attention to the signs they’re giving you. Watch your cat. …Each cat is different and over time you’ll come to understand the way that they express their needs and desires to you. Paying attention to your cat is really the best way that we can understand them.