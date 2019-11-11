How to Slice a Wide Variety of Fruits Like a Professional

Chef Frank Proto, the Director of Culinary Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education demonstrated for Epicurious how to best peel, cut, slice and sometimes smash a variety of fruits like a professional.
Proto sliced up such common fruits as apples, oranges, plums, melons and grapefruits along with more exotic varieties such as gooseberry, dragonfruit, rambutan, prickly pear, persimmon and a relatively inoffensive durian fruit. Proto also showed how best to cut those fruits that are more difficult or unwieldy such as the pineapple and the pomegranate.
Join chef Frank Proto from the Institute of Culinary Education as he shares a comprehensive look at slicing fruits both large and small, from the tough to the exceedingly tender.