How to Slice a Wide Variety of Fruits Like a Professional

Chef Frank Proto, the Director of Culinary Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education demonstrated for Epicurious how to best peel, cut, slice and sometimes smash a variety of fruits like a professional.

Proto sliced up such common fruits as apples, oranges, plums, melons and grapefruits along with more exotic varieties such as gooseberry, dragonfruit, rambutan, prickly pear, persimmon and a relatively inoffensive durian fruit. Proto also showed how best to cut those fruits that are more difficult or unwieldy such as the pineapple and the pomegranate.