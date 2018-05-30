The Vital Importance of Knowing How to Self-Soothe In the Same Manner of Soothing Someone Else

In a quieting animation, the gently insightful School of Life explains the vital importance of knowing how to calm and soothe ourselves in a crisis, much in the way were were soothed as infants or in the same manner in which we would soothe another person who may be experiencing a crisis.

Soothing is one of the kindest gestures that humans ever perform for one another. It must lie close to the core of love – and is what can make the difference between a desire to die and the capacity to endure….Awkwardly, it tends to be very hard to soothe ourselves unless we have first – usually in childhood – been properly soothed by someone else.