People From Around the World Share How They Say ‘Cheers’ in Their Respective Native Languages

Learn how to say cheers in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Turkish, Polish, Thai, and many more dialects. If you’ve ever wondered ‘how do I say cheers’ around the world, this how-to video will have you clinking glasses like a local in no time.

In a spirited episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things , 70 different people from all over the world shared how they say “Cheers” in their native languages . While the words varied from country to country, the ritual of declaring a general toast aloud with an accompanying drink was universally familiar to all.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!