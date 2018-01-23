People From Around the World Share How They Say ‘Cheers’ in Their Respective Native Languages

In a spirited episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from all over the world shared how they say “Cheers” in their native languages. While the words varied from country to country, the ritual of declaring a general toast aloud with an accompanying drink was universally familiar to all.
Learn how to say cheers in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Turkish, Polish, Thai, and many more dialects. If you’ve ever wondered ‘how do I say cheers’ around the world, this how-to video will have you clinking glasses like a local in no time.