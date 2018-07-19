How to Salvage Water Damaged Books

The Syracuse University Library’s Department of Preservation and Conservation (SULPreservation) offers a simple, silent tutorial showing how to salvage books that have been damaged by water or other soft liquids. It all comes down to the clever use of paper towels, a fan and a book press of some sort. This video is part of a larger educational series about book repair.

Videos demonstrating various book repair and conservation techniques used at Syracuse University Library’s Department of Preservation and Conservation. Videos were developed for in-house training and with classes at the University’s school of information studies.