Mechanic Explains How to Reuse Plastic Zip Ties With Bonus ‘Lord of the Rings’ Story
Airplane mechanic and musician Max Comer quite eloquently explained how to reuse plastic zip ties by using a simple pair of pliers to press on the release lock to release the hold. Comer repeatedly demonstrated this clever trick as he compared the process to a detailed story from Lord of the Rings.
When you use a zip tie to hold something together instead of cutting each individual one you can take a pair of pliers… and just squeeze onto the end of it and then give it a pull and it’ll come back apart again …I guess Sam didn’t need pliers to undo his real Elvish rope but um I still think that it’s a cool little trick to know and maybe it’ll come in handy one day.