Helpful Vet Gives a Step-by-Step Demonstration Showing How to Properly Brush a Dog’s Teeth

Dr. Uri Burstyn, aka the Helpful Vancouver Vet, who demonstrated how to properly pick up a cat and how to safely approach a dog, very affably offered step-by-step instructions for properly brushing a dog’s teeth. Similar to the episode involving feline dental hygiene, Dr. Burstyn demonstrated the process with step-by-step instructions with the help of a cooperative, sweet 12 year old dog named Cedric.

Brushing a dog’s teeth can be easy and fun as long as you approach it as a game instead of a chore. Cedric and Dr. Burstyn show you how.