A Helpful Vancouver Vet Shows How to Properly and Safely Introduce Yourself to an Unfamiliar Dog

Dr. Uri Burstyn, aka the Helpful Vancouver Vet, who showed how to properly pick up a cat, graciously demonstrated how one should properly introduce themself an unfamiliar dog. Dr. Burstyn first showed what not to do before what should be done.

If I want to approach a dog, I need to come down to their level. …Now, I first let him get a sniff of me and I keep my hand curled …if I have my fingers out they can be nipped…then I want to do is get under the chin and give a little scratch…if the dog draws back or looks alarmed, it’s probably a good idea to step back and say alright, this dog doesn’t really want to say hi to me at this time.