How to Pick Up a Cat

Accredited feline behaviorist Amanda Campion of Cats.com very gently explained how to safely and calmly pick up a cat, noting that the very first thing is to ensure that kitty feels safe in human company. She then demonstrated the right way to pick up a cat – ensuring that the cat feels supported throughout. Campion also used AI to show the various ways that both right and wrong.

Cat behaviorist Amanda Campion explains how to lift and hold your cat safely and comfortably, helping them feel secure and supported. Amanda also shares what to look for if your cat doesn’t enjoy being picked up, and how to build trust so they become more confident with handling over time.

She also advised that the interaction should always be led by the cat.

First of all, we want to read the body language. Are they conducive to being picked up? …So, it’s always good to be cat-led and let your cat choose the amount of contact they want to have. Just like humans, some cats don’t want fullon embracing, and that’s when we have to respect their choice